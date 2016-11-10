Maria Zakharova: Russia ready for dialogue with US

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Taking US-Russian relations to the next level - a tremendous work by people who are professionally engaged in these issues. Report informs representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"As for improvement of the Russian-US relations it's too early to speak about it. The team is building now in Washington, so it will take some time. We heard statements from Washington before the elections," M. Zakharova told reporters.

"Moreover, it's not improvement, we should speak about breaking the deadlock in the bilateral relations. Russia is ready for dialogue," she added.

"Our humanitarian projects have been stopped, as well our cultural cooperation. People are simply tired of agression and lies, they want to slough the old skin and want the new beginning."

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized that Russia is absolutely ready for this, moreover, it is fully complies with requirements made in the framework of the Security Council, the International Group of Syria's support, and, of course, in the framework of bilateral commitments with the USA.

M.Zakharova noted that throughout the election campaign, Russia has always expressed a clear position that is ready for normal relations with the United States.

According to her, people are held hostage to the ambitions of some American politicians.

