Margvelashvili: Georgia is open for transit of energy and commodities

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia is open for transit of energy and commodities. Report informs referring to the "News-Georgia" it was said by the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili, speaking at the second United Nations Conference on Developing Countries which are Landlocked, held in Vienna on November 3-5.

"Georgia is among the countries that have access to the sea, although on the basis of its policy closely linked with the issue of developing countries that have no access to the sea. We are a state with the most important transit function for such countries. Among the 14 developing countries of Eurasia, eight - Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan - are precisely use the transit function of Georgia and gain access to the sea through our country," said Margvelashvili.

Between Georgia and these countries there is a free trade regime.

Margvelashvili underlined the importance of infrastructure projects that are carried out jointly by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.