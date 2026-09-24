Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Türkiye
Region
- 24 September, 2026
- 12:34
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has struck Türkiye's Şanlıurfa province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced on X, Report inform, citing Haber Global.
The tremor was felt in the provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ, Malatya, and Diyarbakır.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.39 kilometers.
Türkiyədə 5,4 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub, yollarda çatlar əmələ gəlib - YENİLƏNİB
В Турции произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,4
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