Lithuania Calls for Quick Introduction of Visa-Free EU-Georgia Travel

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius on Saturday called for acceleration of visa-free regime introduction between Georgia and the European Union, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

Earlier in month, the delegations of the EU member states have discussed the visa liberalization with the Caucasian nation and decided to suspend a final decision on the issue. Media reported that following this move, such EU members, as Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania urged Brussels to grant visa-free regime to Georgia.

"The issue of introduction a visa-free regime with Georgia has undeservedly come to a standstill," Linkevicius was quoted as saying by Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

Brussels and Tbilisi signed the EU-Georgia Association Agreement on June 27, 2014. In March 2016, the European Commission proposed to lift visa regime for Georgian citizens.



