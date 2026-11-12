Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
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    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening

    Region
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 22:02
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice President Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attended the opening of the Zero Waste Museum on November 12 during the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

    Report informs that the spouses of heads of state and government attending COP31, representatives of international organizations and members of the UN Secretary-General's Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste also attended the ceremony. Participants took part in a ribbon-cutting to mark the opening.

    Created by Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation for COP31, the museum traces the development of the Zero Waste Project in Türkiye and abroad since its launch in 2017.

    The museum aims to raise public awareness of how to keep everyday items in use for longer, conserve natural resources and reduce waste. It also seeks to share the practices it showcases internationally and encourage other countries to adopt zero-waste approaches.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening

    United Nations (UN) Leyla Aliyeva COP31 Alena Aliyeva Zero waste
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