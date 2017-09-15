Lavrov will speak about fundamental political approaches of Moscow in Islamic world

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of Islamic New Year in honor of the heads of the diplomatic missions of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will organize a reception in Moscow on September 25.

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"Important officials of the administration of the Russian president, government of the Russian Federation, spiritual administrations of Muslims of Russia, the Russian Orthodox Church, public and political organizations, scientists and cultural figures were also invited to the reception," Zakharova emphasized.

According to her, the Russian Foreign Minister will address the guests with a greeting in which the state of relations between Russia and the member countries of the organization will be assessed.

"Russia's principal approaches, which are relevant for Muslim countries, will be outlined," she added.

Notably, Azerbaijan is a member of the OIC.