 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Lavrov: Russia will not negotiate the fate of Crimea with anyone

    We have nothing to give back

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia does not conduct negotiations with anyone on the return of the Crimea, a territory of the Russian Federation.

    Report informs, it was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of 2015.

    "We have nothing to give back so we hold no talks on returning the Crimea. The Crimea is a territory of the Russian Federation in full accordance with the will of the people of the Crimea", - said the minister.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi