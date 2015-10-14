Lavrov: Deal with Ankara on 'Turkish Stream' retains

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The agreements retain between Moscow and Ankara on the construction of "Turkish stream".

Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Political agreement still remain. President Erdogan confirmed that on September 23 in Moscow at the meeting with President Putin ", - Lavrov said, speaking in the Duma.

He explained that prior to the elections in Turkey, there are no persons authorized to sign the relevant agreements.

"Let's wait for the election, wait until the government formed and become authorized to sign binding agreements," said Lavrov.