Kyrgyzstan approves a new government

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyzstan's parliament approved on Wednesday the new composition, structure and program of the new government, proposed by candidate for the post of Prime Minister Sooronbay Zheenbekov.

Report informs referring to the Kyrgyz media.

One hundred and twelve members of the Kyrgyz Parliament voted in support of the new government, the structure of the Cabinet of ministers was supported by 112 deputies, and the government's program was supported by 106 deputies.

In general, the structure of the government remained the same. Small changes affected only the composition of the Cabinet. Thus, MP Cholpon Sultanbekova will replace Gulmira Kudaiberdieva in the post of Vice Prime Minister in charge for the social issues. While Kudaiberdieva will head the Ministry of Education and Science instead of Elvira Sarieva.