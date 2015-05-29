Kyrgyz Interior Ministry reports detaining details of Deputy Minister

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz Interior Ministry reported the details of detention of the deputy minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, Head of the Department of Tourism at the Ministry of Maksat Chakiev.

Report informs referring to Kyrgyz media, information was given in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the information, "On May 28, 2015 as a result of operational investigative measures after transfering of cash in the amount of 92 thousand soms (about 1600 dollars) to the employee of City Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was arrested the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Director of the Department of Tourism, 38-year-old Maksat Chakiev."

The detainee is in the police detention center in Bishkek.

All necessary investigations are underway.