Kremlin comments on Saakashvili's detention in Kyiv

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Kremlin is watching with interest today's events in Kyiv, where law enforcement officers detained ex-president of Georgia and former governor of Odessa region, Mikheil Saakashvili.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are watching with interest the events in Ukraine. Once again Kyiv surprises, once again Saakashvili surprises", he said.

"From eating his tie to climbing roof, he made a certain path in politics. The way was difficult. His situation is complicated", he added.

On December 5 morning, Saakashvili's apartment in Kyiv was raided. The politician climbed the roof in protest.

Later, law enforcement officers detained him, Saakashvili is suspected of assisting a criminal organization.