Kobakhidze: EU faces serious challenges for many years

The European Union (EU) has been facing serious and fundamental challenges for many years, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, according to Report's correspondent in Antalya.

Kobakhidze mentioned that the modern international situation is characterized by geopolitical tensions and conflicts affecting trade routes, energy, transportation, and global economic stability.

He added that in such circumstances, finding fundamental solutions is essential.

The prime minister also highlighted that Georgia is striving to become a full-fledged member of the European Union.

"However, we also see that the EU has been facing serious and fundamental challenges for many years. The EU once had strong advantages: a solid identity, a high level of prosperity, and leadership in democracy and the rule of law. But if we look at the current situation of the EU, it is facing problems in all these areas, and this causes us concern," he said.

Kobakhidze expressed hope that the situation in the EU will improve in the future.