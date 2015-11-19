Kazakhstan to hold a meeting of foreign ministers of five littoral states next year

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan plans to hold a meeting of foreign ministers of five littoral states next year.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrisov said.

The 42nd regular session of the working group on the Convention of the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea opened at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in Astana on November 18.

“Kazakhstan already fulfilled all internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the mentioned agreements,” Idrissov announced.

He added that, as a host country of the planned fifth Caspian Summit in 2016, the Kazakh side plans to arrange a meeting of the foreign ministers of the five littoral states next year in order to consider the preliminary results of the convention’s draft text.