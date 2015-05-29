Kazakhstan hosts a meeting of Council of CIS Government Heads today

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held today in the village of Burabay (Kazakhstan).

Report informs citing the CIS Executive Committee, at a meeting it is planned to consider 20 draft documents on cooperation within the CIS.

At the meeting joint activities of CIS member states in the economic sphere implementation of already adopted documents regulating innovative cooperation, and outlined activities for 2015-2016 years on the implementation of the Interstate program of innovation cooperation of the CIS member states until 2020 will be discussed.

At the CST meeting a draft concept of inter-regional and cross-border cooperation of the CIS member states for the period untill 2020 and the Action Plan for its implementation will be also considered.

The agenda of the CST meeting includes humanitarian documents. In particular, the Heads of Governments will consider the draft Guidelines for the activities of cooperation of members of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the field of culture for 2016-2020 years.