Kazakhstan strengthens surveillance in the Caspian Sea after "Gunashli" oil rig fire

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan ships carrying out intensified surveillance of the situation after a fire at the Azerbaijani oil platform "Gunashli" in Caspian Sea. Report informs referring to Kazakh media, press service of the Border Service of Kazakhstan reported.

Today, adverse weather conditions observed in the region. Despite this, the chief of the Coast Guard ordered to boats and ships, to carry out surveillance and increased control over the situation. If you find any objects or victims, to implement the report and provide the necessary assistance", said the press service.

Fire on offshore oil platform "Gunashli" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) took place on Friday after breaking the gas line due to storm in the Caspian Sea. According to recent reports, 29 people were missing, 33 rescued, one died.

A day of mourning declared in Azerbaijan.