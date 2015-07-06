Kazakh President celebrates 75th anniversary

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev marks the 75th anniversary. According to the Report, the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Äbishuly Nazarbayev was born on July 6, 1940, in the village of Chemolgan, Kaskelen district of Almaty region.

He headed the country since December 1991, at the first general elections of the president of the republic, Nazarbayev was supported by 98.7% of voters. On April 29, 1995 by referendum the president's powers were extended until 2000. On January 10, 1999 on an alternative basis Nazarbayev was elected president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with 79.78% of votes.

On December 4, 2005 N. Nazarbayev was re-elected a President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, received 91.15% of votes.

On April 3, 2011 at the extraordinary elections, Nazarbayev was re-elected president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, received 95.5% of votes.

In the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan, held on April 26, 2015, Nursultan Nazarbayev was re-elected president of the country, gaining more than 97% of votes.

Nazarbayev is a doctor of economic sciences, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Academy of Engineering, Russian Academy of Social Sciences, an honorary professor of the Kazakh State National University named after Al-Farabi, an honorary member of the Belarusian Academy of Sciences, an honorary professor at Moscow State University named after Lomonosov.

Nursultan Nazarbayev is an author of "Steel Profile of Kazakhstan", "Without the right and left," "Resource strategy and the transition to a market economy", "Kremlin impasse", "Strategy of formation and development of Kazakhstan as a sovereign state", "The market and socio-economic development","On the threshold of the XXI century", and others.