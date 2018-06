Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The film producer, People's Artist of Russian Federation, grandson of Joseph Stalin, Alexander Burdonsky died.

Report informs with reference to RIA Novosti, Theater of the Russian Army stated.

"Alexander Burdonsky passed awat at age of 76. Farewell to him will take place in the theater", said a spokesman of the theater.

According to him, time of funeral will be announced later.