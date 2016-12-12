Netanyahu: I hope to work with Trump to undo Iran nuclear deal

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "I hope to work with the US President-elect Donald Trump to undo international nuclear agreement with Iran."

Report informs, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview to the US CBS TV.

B.Netanyahu said that he "had differences of opinion" with President Obama the "most well-known, of course, is Iran". The PM considers that the deal doesn't prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon.

Notably, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that will not allow US President-elect Donald Trump violate the agreement signed with 6 major powers (the United States, Germany, Britain, France, China and Russia) on July 15, 2015.