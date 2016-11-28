Israeli and Turkish presidents had a phone talk

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Phone conversation took place between Israeli president Reuven Rivlin and Turkish president Receb Tayyip Erdoğan.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, press service of Israeli president stated.

R.Rivlin thanked Turkey for help to extinguish wildfires that tore across the country last week.

Heads of states also discussed relations between the countries.

R.Rivlin told that he met with Turkish pilots who battled the fires. Erdoğan and Rivlin agreed on having another phone talk in coming days.

According to information, Turkey has sent three firefighting planes to Israel on Saturday to battle the fires that erupted Tuesday, blazing through arched forests.