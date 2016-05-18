IRGC announces Kim Kardashian is secret agent

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has arrested fashion models active on social media sites after Tehran’s top leader declared war on un-Islamic thoughts on the internet.

Report informs referring to the Euronews, eight members of a modelling network were arrested and accused of publishing photos of women without the hijab headscarf on Instagram.

The arrests were carried out in the framework of "Spider II" operation that lasted about two years, which has revealed secret agents in the ranks of the modeling business.

Iran blocks access to social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, but millions of Iranians get around that by using virtual private networks.

That, however, does not make them immune from state surveillance.

Last year, six people were arrested after posting a video of themselves singing and dancing along with a Western pop song.

Iran’s Supreme Leader said the internet was promoting un-Islamic thoughts that should be dealt with promptly.

Besides, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) announced an American fashion model Kim Kardashian secret agent whose secret purpose to corrupt Iranian girls with pictures depicting lifestyle that contradicts the principles of Islam.