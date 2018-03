Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyid Ali Khamenei approved the proposal on a pardon and reducing the sentences of 1020 prisoners. Report informs referring to IRNA, he signed the decree on the occasion of 36th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

