Iranian MFA clarifies the issue with Bulgarian prime-minister’s plane

© AFP / ATTA KENARE

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ “News about not allowing the plane of Bulgarian prime minister’s plane into the airspace of Iran is not true.”

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qassemi said.

He said that Bulgarian government plane left the airspace of Iran because aircraft crew misinformed Iranian authorities and plane was not located.

Qassemi said he regrets for this incident and added that airspace of Iran is always open for friendly countries including the planes of Bulgaria.

Earlier foreign minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zakhariyeva said Iran did not allow the government plane carrying Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borisov to enter its airspace on November 28.