Iranian FM expects lifting of sanctions on January 16

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he expected anti-Iran sanctions to be lifted on Saturday, January 16, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

"Today is a good day for the people of Iran and the sanctions will be canceled today," Zarif said as quoted by Iran’s ISNA news service, after arriving in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Zarif leads a delegation of deputy minister Abbas Araqchi, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head Ali Akbar Salehi and AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

He is expected to meet with US State Secretary John Kerry and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to discuss the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ahead of its implementation day.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to diplomatic sources, is anticipated to report on Saturday whether Iran was in compliance with the JCPOA. All UN Security Council, as well as parts of US and EU sanctions, are set to be lifted on the implementation day.

Zarif and Salehi are expected to take part in a press conference and a joint statement on JCPOA's implementation attended by Mogherini.