Iranian FM: Running ballistic missile does not violate the UN Security Council's requirements

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday its ballistic missiles were for self-defense and that recent tests condemned by the United States did not violate an historic nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

Report informs citing the foreign media, speaking in Australia, Zarif said that the missiles tested last week would never be used in aggression. The tests drew international concern and prompted a meeting on Monday of the 15-nation Security Council.