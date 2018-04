Iranian deputy foreign minister arrives in Turkey

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian deputy foreign minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari has visited Turkey.

Report informs citing Iranian media, he will discuss the situation in Syria and region with Turkish officials.

On August 2, Hossein Jaberi Ansari visited Moscow. Deputy Russian foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a trilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Jaberi Ansari and Deputy Iraqi FM Nizar al- Khairallah. The sides discussed the crisis in Syria at the expert level. Hossein Jaberi Ansari met with Russian deputy defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Notably, on August 2, US President Donald Tramp signed a bill on new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.