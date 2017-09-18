Iranian army and police will jointly protect state border

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The army and the police will establish a joint committee to strengthen Iranian state border security measures.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Iran's deputy defense minister Amir Khatami said.

“Defense Ministry will present an unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), radars and military optical equipment to police”, he added.

Notably, the length of Iran's border with seven states is about 8,000 km. It has access to the sea from the north, south-west and south. The total length of the borders is 8,000 km, of which one-third is sea boundaries. The length of the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan is 611 km.