Arefeh Sanai, daughter of Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei, has committed suicide in Moscow, Report informs citing the REN TV.

28-year-old Arefeh Sanai jumped out of an apartment window in Podsosenskiy Pereulok. In Iran, the girl was constantly observed by a psychologist and took antidepressants.

It is noted that she had no conflicts with her parents.