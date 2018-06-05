Iran starts increasing its uranium enrichment capacity

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will inform the U.N. nuclear watchdog in Vienna on Tuesday over its start of a process to increase the country’s uranium enrichment capacity.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told ISNA news agency.

“If conditions allow, maybe tomorrow night at Natanz, we can announce the opening of the centre for production of new centrifuges” for uranium enrichment, said Salehi, a vice president and head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation.

According to Kamalvandi Iran had the capacity to accelerate production of centrifuges, which are used to enrich uranium. The UF6 is a feedstock for centrifuges.

Before, IAEA representative said the deal allows Iran to continue 3.67 percent uranium enrichment, far below the roughly 90 percent threshold of weapons-grade. Before the deal was reached, Tehran enriched uranium to up to 20 percent purity. The European Union is studying the data on Iran's intention to increase the uranium enrichment capacity.