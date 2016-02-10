Iran's oil and gas investment for 2016-2020 requires $185 bln

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s oil and gas sector needs approximately $185 billion for 2016-2020, Report informs referring to the Russian media, according to the acting Deputy Petroleum Minister Masoud Hashemian Esfahani.

"Oil and Gas upstream - $85 bln, downstream oil $10 bln, gas downstream $10 bln, petrochemical sector $80 bln," Esfahani said at a press conference in Moscow.



