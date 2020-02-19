Iran reports two cases of suspected coronavirus

Iran's Ministry of Health has reported two cases of possible coronavirus infection in the country.

Iranian government's information portal says preliminary tests showed signs of COVID-2019.

"Initial tests detected signs of coronavirus. In two cases (analysis) the diagnosis was confirmed," the Health Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Medics will carry out additional tests to confirm the infection, the statement said.

Several cases of suspected coronavirus have been recorded in the Iranian city of Kum over the past two days.