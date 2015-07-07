Iran plans to increase daily oil production two times

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ An average Iran's daily oil export is one million 200 thousand barrels per day.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, the president of the Islamic Republic's Deputy Oil Minister Mansour Moazami said.

According to him, it means doubling of oil export compared to last year.

M.Moazami said that after the cancellation of the sanctions imposed against the country, daily production will be increased to 3 million 800 thousand barrels: "After a while, the figure is expected to reach 4 million 700 thousand barrels."

He also noted that natural gas production is expected to increase to 200 million cubic meters per day.