Iran starts military maneuvres

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has embarked on large-scale security drills in the country’s southeast featuring debut performance by a high-potential indigenous drone, Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

The maneuvers, codenamed The Great Prophet (PBUH), started out in Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province on Tuesday. The area covered by the drills was being monitored by 10 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.

The aircraft included Hamasseh (Epic), which was being deployed as part of military maneuvers for the first time since being unveiled two years ago. The drone is capable of carrying out surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike missions simultaneously and can do long flights at high altitude.

It was being flown together with the IRGC’s Mohajer (Migrant), Ababil, Shahed (Observer) drones.