Iran held meeting on development of tourism along the route of the Silk Road

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The sixth meeting devoted to the development of tourism along the Silk Road route was held in Iran. Report informs, representatives of 14 countries discussed the strategy for cooperation in international tourism market, joint projects on development of infrastructure and simplification of visa procedures.

The sixth meeting of the Task Force, which is charged with the development of tourism along the Silk Road, held in Urmia. It was organized by World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).The meeting was attended by over 500 representatives from the public and private sectors.

The Participants exchanged views on the implementation of the Action Plan on the Silk Road for 2016-2017.They discussed the latest trends in travel along the Silk Road.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Bulgaria, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Spain, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Croatia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.