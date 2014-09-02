​Iran has tested a new missile complex Bavar-373

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has successfully tested a new missile complex Bavar-373. Report informs citing PressTV, Brigadier General Farzad Esmaeili said that the missile defense system had been developed as an alternative to the Russian S-300, but it outperforms not only Russian complex, but also its analogues.

It had been reported earlier, that the Bavar-373 was scheduled to be completed by March 2015. Its features are not specified. C-300, in turn, can hit targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers. According to unconfirmed information, Iran may have a few S-300 complexes, which might form the basis of Bavar-373.

At the same time, at the end of August 2014, Iran tested another anti-aircraft system of local production - Talaash 3. It has a range of up to 200 kilometers and is expected to be presented at the end of September.

Iran signed a contract worth 800 million U.S dollars for the purchase of five Russian S-300 systems in 2007. In 2010, Russia refused the deal due to the background of international sanctions against Iran. In response, Iran required a penalty in the amount of 4 billion U.S dollars. The lawsuit is pending in Geneva court.