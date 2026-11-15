Iran expects no change in cooperation with IAEA

Iran does not expect any change in its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference, Report informs.

"As long as the current situation continues, we cannot expect any change in cooperation between Iran and the Agency. The Agency itself acknowledges that the current situation was caused by US and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities," Baghaei said.

According to Baghaei, Iran came under attack twice while negotiations were underway. He said that strikes were also carried out against nuclear sites that were under IAEA safeguards, but that the Agency, its Board of Governors, and its Director General had ignored this fact.

The spokesman also commented on the issue of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). He said that any decision on the matter must be taken by the relevant institutions through legal procedures. For the time being, Iran remains a party to the treaty and will continue to fulfill its obligations.

On November 13, Reuters disclosed the contents of a confidential IAEA report, which called on Iran to take phased steps to facilitate the return of inspectors to the country.

While the document acknowledged that attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities had created an unprecedented situation, it stated that due to insufficient cooperation, it was impossible to verify that declared nuclear materials had not been diverted for other purposes.

The document is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors next week.