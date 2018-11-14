 Top
    Iran executes two men charged with corruption and financial fraud

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Gold trader Vahid Mazlum, and his colleague, Mohammed Ismail Qasimi changed with corruption and financial fraud in Iran, have been executed.

    Report informs citing the Iranian Media that the Supreme Court has confirmed the decision of the Islamic Revolutionary Court on them.

    The verdict was executed on November 14 morning.

    Vahid Mazlumin and Mohammad Ismail Qasimi were charged under the Criminal Code's article on violating the economic system of Iran.

