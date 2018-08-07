Iran calls terms of withdrawal from Syria

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Official representative of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Ghasemi said that the country will reduce the presence in Syria or leave it, when fight against terrorism ends, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"As long as the government of Syria wants, we will be in this country. Our important task, in addition to the request of the Syrian government, was the fight against terrorism," the Foreign Ministry of Iran quotes Ghasemi.

According to him, as soon as Syria is close to relative stability when the fight against terrorism ends, Iran can reduce the advisory presence in Syria or even leave the country.