Iran bans travel of US wrestlers to the country

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Ministry banned U.S. wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition.

Report informs, IRNA quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

According to him, special committee reviewed the case: "Eventually the visit by the U.S. freestyle wrestling team was opposed. The decision directed in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries”.

The competition in Kermanshah scheduled for February 16-17.

On January 27, US President Donald Trump has signed an order, banning entry of citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia to the United States within 90 days.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran will not issue visas to Americans to visit Iran. According to him, there may be exceptions: "If exceptions, they will be considered at the Iranian FM and relevant decision will be made".