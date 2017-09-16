Iran announces existence of super-powerful non-nuclear bomb

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran possesses domestically-made 10-tonne non-nuclear bombs, a senior Commander announced on Saturday.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh



"Following a proposal by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran's Defence Industries manufactured the 10-tonne bombs. These bombs are at our disposal," IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.



"They can be launched from Ilyushin aircraft and they are highly destructive,".

The commander referred to the ordnance as Iran’s “father of all bombs” as compared with the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), also known as the "mother of all bombs," which the US Air Force dropped on tunnels in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province from an MC-130 aircraft in April.