Iran allocates 520 mln USD on ballistic missile program

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian Parliament has adopted the bill regarding the allocation of 520 mln. USD on the preparation of the country’s ballistic missile program.

Report informs citing IRNA, 240 out of 247 deputies have voted in favor of the bill.

According to the information, 520 mln. USD have been allocated for the preparation of the ballistic missile program, as well as the expansion of overseas operations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The information reads that the document envisages the allocation of 5 billion USD on strengthening the defense ability, diplomatic opportunities, fight against terrorism, increasing the activity of intelligence, ensuring stability in the region, supporting the guard as well as increasing defense opportunities of Iran from nuclear strikes.

Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump on August 2 this year signed the bill on imposing sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. In that document, sanctions have been imposed on 10 Iranian organizations and individuals.