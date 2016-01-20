Iran agreed with cooperation of Pakistan in resolving relations between Tehran and Riyadh

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan and Iran have agreed to the appointment of their Special Representative for mediation in the settlement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, where Pakistani side takes on the mission. Report informs citing the Tass Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that on his return to Islamabad after talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, held on Tuesday in Tehran.

"Pakistan and Iran have agreed to appoint special representatives for regular contacts in matters of cooperation, which is carried out by Pakistani side in the settlement of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia" - said N.Sharif. Nawaz Sharif also confirmed that Pakistan is ready to provide its territory as a neutral platform for negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, visited Saudi Arabia and Iran for the purpose of establishing a dialogue between the two countries. According to Sharif, the kingdom where he had been just before the visit to Tehran also asked him to continue working in this direction."I have asked Saudi Arabia to appoint his special envoy for regular contacts at the normalization of relations with the Islamic Republic", - he said.Saudi officials have told me that they do not consider Iran as an enemy.Also, I heard this from Iran against Saudi Arabia, "- said the head of the Pakistani Cabinet.