Indian Prime Minister Modi meets Iran's leader Rouhani

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Inidan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left on a two-day official visit to Iran at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, Prime Minister Modi's visit will mainly focus on connectivity and infrastructure, energy partnership with Tehran and boosting bilateral trade. It will help in promoting regular consultations on peace and stability, particularly in the region and extended neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Modi's first tour to Iran will feature discussions on terrorism in the region as well as on India's desire to secure energy assets for a fast growing economy.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on Monday. Talks will be held on security and peace issues between the Indian Prime Minister and Iranian President during their meeting.