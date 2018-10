Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has begun looking into a lawsuit filed by Iran against the United States back in 2016.

Report informs citing the Anadolu that this week, judges will hear complaints from the parties.

Notably, last week, the International Court of UN issued a preliminary ruling on Iran’s claim against US.

US broke the US-Iranian Treaty of Amity signed by the two countries in 1955.