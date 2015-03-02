IAEA urges Iran to expedite work on controversial issues of nuclear program

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urges Iran to speed up work on a possible military nature of Iran's nuclear program.Report informs citing the TASS agency it was said by the General Director Yukiya Amano, speaking at a meeting of the Governing Board of the agency.

This process can't continue indefinitely.

International Six (the five permanent UN Security Council members and Germany) will hold talks with Iran on its nuclear program at the level of political directors of the Foreign Ministry in the Swiss town of Montreux on March 5.