Hundreds of luxury cars hired for Saudi King's visit to Turkey

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey and Saudi Arabia will seek to further deepen bilateral relations on the occasion of Saudi King Salman’s two-day visit to Ankara, which will observe the meeting of a high-level strategic cooperation council with the participation of a number of ministers from both sides, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Accompanied with a very large delegation, Salman is expected to arrive in Ankara to pay his first official visit to Turkey on April 11 upon the official invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. After concluding meetings in Ankara, the Saudi delegation will move to Istanbul to attend the 13th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit which will take place on April 14 and 15.

The two leaderships are expected to review ongoing cooperation in the number of different fields, including trade and the economy, as well as to coordinate mutually concerning foreign policy issues.

Salman and Erdoğan are expected to evaluate recent developments in the field, as the cessation of hostilities continues in Syria amid U.N.-led efforts to reach a political settlement to the problem. Both countries support the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and other Arab armed groups as the main military ground forces fighting ISIL and the regime.

A delegation composed of 300 Saudi officers has been in Ankara for the last week to prepare all protocol requirements to provide a comfortable stay to the king in Ankaraand Istanbul. Hundreds of luxury cars have been hired for the service of the Saudi delegation while the Marriott Hotel was fully booked by the Saudi leadership for three nights.