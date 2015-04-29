Historian: Armenia was created as a tool for Russia against Ottoman Empire

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian genocide" is a purely political question. It was created artificially, and developed in geo-political purposes.

The Russian political analyst, PhD., the author of "History of Armenian transnational terrorism in the XX century" Oleg Kuznetsov says in his interview to Report Information Agency.

"Now there is a lot of talk about Turks killed a large number of Armenians in the South Caucasus, in eastern Anatolia, that is, in general, in this geographical area.However, a few people pay attention to the following situation: Turkey during the First World War has lost 5 million people of them - from 600 thousand to 1.5 million were Armenians, what happened to all the other three or four and a half million people who were Muslims? ", said the Russian political scientist .

According to him, in 1915 there were, of course, and mutual repression, and mutual slaughter, "But there are a few nuances, which I paid attention at presentation of my book, about which no one speaks.The conditions of existence, the living standards of people during World War I were completely different, from now. There were no antibiotics, there was no means of water disinfection, there were not many things that today we are familiar with.Two Turkish armies in winter 1915 were simply frozen in the South Caucasus, under the Sarykamysh because they had no winter clothing. No one talks about what happened next".

The political scientist said that the event, held on April 24 in Turkey and Armenia showed the world's attitude to the subject.Representative of the UK royal family, representatives of the Muslim community to come to Turkey, but in Armenia only two presidents - French and Russian.The fact is that Russia and France have the primary moral responsibility for military and police repression against the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire.Leaders of Russia and France, I do not know who to a greater extent, feeling moral responsibility for what happened in their countries, "- said Kuznetsov.

He noted that currently there are not enough professionals capable to recheck the Armenian allegations."Now the scientific community is much easier to take for granted some of the allegations, what to do any serious professional research.The Armenian-Azerbaijani, Armenian-Turk, the Armenian-Turkish conflict has always existed, even in Soviet times, but in the Soviet Union there was the official ideology of proletarian internationalism, and those who showed nationalism, no matter what, had been severely beaten in the head.However, the Armenian researchers were engaged in very active, including archival research, and when the Soviet Union it was paid quite well.

Now the Armenian scientific community has a serious and well-researched an array of sources, which they can operate.Their opposition, their opponents, their counterparts cannot offer that.Not because there is no source, but simply because at the moment they have not been studied".

Commenting on Russia's attitude to the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, O. Kuznetsov said that in his opinion, the attitude of the ordinary Russia citizen to this conflict is indifferent for two reasons: "In any case, the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for all countries, except Azerbaijan and Armenia is a political issue.You understand that the Minsk Group is making too little or no efforts in this direction.At least, these efforts only declarative.No one shows any political or administrative or financial interest in the development of a solution model to the conflict.The problem is that with the exception of private analysts' intelligence services, the general scientific community do not receive any order from government to develop a model of conflict resolution.

Consequently, academics are absolutely indifferent to this issue".