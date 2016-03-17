Iran security official: Tehran market blast was not a terrorist attack

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion was not a terrorist attack and it was caused by explosion of the chemical substance in one of ateliers on the market square in Tehran.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Tehran's police chief, Hossein Sajadiniya to the local media.

Yesterday the Iranian state media said a gas canister explosion in Tehran's Grand Bazaar has wounded 39 people.

The official IRNA news agency said Wednesday's blast happened in the basement of a building in the heart of the bazaar, which was packed with people shopping ahead of the Iranian new year.

The semi-official ISNA news agency says some of the injured are in serious condition. It says the incident took place in a gold workshop.

Police blocked off roads in and around the market to help first responders, who had to make their way through the historic bazaar's vast labyrinth of alleys.