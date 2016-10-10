Turkish Minister of Justice to pay visit to US to discuss Gülen's extradition

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ will pay visit to US on October 26-27, to discuss the issue of extradition of the head of a Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ), Fethullah Gülen, Report informs referring to Milliyet.

According to the minister, he will submit all the necessary documents to the American side proving the criminal activities of F. Gülen.

"There can not be a more reliable record than prepared against Gulen ... There are about 500,000 documents on digital media. If extradition will not be carried out on the basis of such a complete dossier, I do not know what more dossier can we prepare", Bozdağ said.