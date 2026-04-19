Hakan Fidan: Unity of leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Pakistan - message to entire world

The sincere friendship between Turkish and Azerbaijani Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, as well as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, witnessed at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, sends a message to the entire world, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a briefing following the forum, Report informs.

"This is a message from brothers to the entire world," Fidan said, noting that all three leaders have repeatedly demonstrated the strength of their friendly ties.

"They have repeatedly reaffirmed this friendship, thereby representing the interests of the peoples of the three states. Their exceptional role in resolving regional issues and the steps they are taking in the name of peace and security are at the center of the world's attention. Therefore, the unity of all three leaders has become another message to the entire world," the Turkish minister added.