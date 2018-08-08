Haidar al-Abadi: Iraq intends to pursue its interests under anti-Iranian sanctions

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ / Iraq is against the use of sanctions in international relations.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi reported, commenting on the restoration of US sanctions against Iran.

"Iraq is against international sanctions, as our country also had to suffer their consequences. Our country and people were exhausted by sanctions," al - Abadi said.

According to him, present-day Baghdad will act on the basis of their own interests.

"We will not be involved in sanctions against Iran, but will obey them. We cannot stay beyond the world economic system, " the Iraqi Prime Minister said.

Notably, the first stage of US sanctions against Iran came into force on the night of August 7.